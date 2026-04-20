Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader Linda D. capturing this great photo of a sunset in Mukwonago, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Lake Geneva Restaurant Week, Lake Geneva (April 18-26)

Enjoy a culinary tour of Lake Geneva as local restaurants offer special breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.

RELATED: Wisconsin readers share their favorite local bookstores

Earth Day Clean Up, Stevens Point (April 22)

Bring your family to Iverson Park to help tidy up. Supplies will be provided with a themed gift at the end and, there may even be opportunities to spot some crayfish.

100 Miles of Little Town Thrift Sales, Durand (April 23-25)

Hit the road for a 100-mile adventure along US Hwy 10, where 10 Wisconsin towns will host city-wide thrift sales packed with hidden treasures.

Between the Bluffs Beverages and Bites Festival, La Crosse (April 25)

Enjoy the return of this festival, which offers a wide variety of craft brews, THC drinks, NA beverages, specialty meats, and artisan cheeses.

Flood Run, Hager (April 24-26)

Join thousands of riders for a three-day motorcycle run along the scenic Great River Road, which spans over 200 miles and includes stops along the way and the chance to win a new motorcycle.

Earth Day Celebration, Janesville (April 26)

Celebrate Earth Day at the Rotary Botanical Gardens with this free event featuring hands-on activities, eco-friendly vendors, live animal programs, and more.

RELATED: 12 Social media-famous food joints in Wisconsin

That’s your Buzz for the week. If you make it to any of these events—or capture a scene worth sharing—reply to any of our daily newsletters with a photo. We always look forward to seeing what Wisconsin looks like through your eyes.