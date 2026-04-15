Politics Watch: Happy Nominating Petition Day to all who celebrate! Here’s how to get on the ballot in WI elections. UpNorthNews Staff April 15, 2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Mail (Opens in new window)Mail Copy link Happy Nominating Petition Day to all who celebrate! Here’s how to get on the ballot in Wisconsin elections. Popular Infrastructure Flock Off: Wisconsinites want AI surveillance cameras out of their communities News 5 ways to support women’s sports in Wisconsin Environment WI pummeled early with record-shattering severe weather Local 8 restaurants in Milwaukee where kids can eat for free Rural New Wisconsin law taps ‘Dreamers’ to fill critical rural labor gaps Follow Us TikTok YouTube Instagram X Facebook Newest Videos News Pesticide protection in the next Farm Bill? News Many WI farmers already paid for their fertilizer; they may not get it in time because of Trump. News Watch: Some Wisconsin voters will find themselves in a new state Senate district this year Politics Watch: Rep. Phelps (Eau Claire) outlined trying to work for the people when he’s in the minority Local Watch: Wisconsin consumers are concerned about hikes in electrical rates.