Wisconsin’s identity as “America’s Dairyland” has been forged through generations of agricultural innovation, hard-earned adaptation, and a blend of science, community, and economic resilience. While Wisconsin’s dairy farms are synonymous with rolling pastures and world-class cheeses today, this legacy has deep roots reaching back to the late 19th century.

In the mid-1800s, Wisconsin’s farmers were focused not on dairy, but on wheat farming. At its peak, Wisconsin produced millions of bushels of wheat, helping fuel the young nation’s growth. However, soil depletion, insect infestations, and increasing competition from states further west made wheat less sustainable. In response, Wisconsin’s farmers began turning to dairy as a more dependable alternative.

By the end of the 19th century, dairy cows had become almost universal across Wisconsin farms. By 1899, more than 90% of farms raised dairy cattle, marking a dramatic shift in the state’s agricultural focus.

Part of Wisconsin’s success stemmed from immigrant influences. New Yorkers who moved to Wisconsin brought dairy farming expertise, and German and Scandinavian settlers introduced European cheesemaking traditions that would shape Wisconsin’s iconic cheeses.

Key institutions also helped to drive the industry forward in the early years. William Dempster Hoard, who was the founder of the Wisconsin Dairyman’s Association and publisher of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, championed dairy farming statewide. Today, the publication still runs nationwide and is a trusted resource for the dairy farming community. The University of Wisconsin played an instrumental role in agricultural science as well, pioneering milk-fat testing from Wisconsin-superstar Stephen Babcock and promoting better cattle feed storage and sanitation practices.

By 1915, Wisconsin had overtaken other states to become the nation’s top dairy producer, leading the country in cheese and butter production. This is a position our state would hold for much of the 20th century.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and Wisconsin’s dairy industry remains vital to the state’s economy and cultural identity. With more than 1.2 million dairy cows across the state and thousands of family-owned farms, dairy contributes $52.8 billion to the state’s economy each year and supports thousands of jobs statewide. Dairy’s economic contribution is nearly half of agriculture’s entire statewide impact at a total of $116.3 billion annually.

Modern Wisconsin dairy farms combine time-honored rural traditions with contemporary best practices in animal care and sustainability. From scientifically balanced cattle diets to advanced herd health management, farmers work to ensure both animal welfare and product excellence.

What began as a pivot away from declining wheat production has grown into a defining feature of Wisconsin’s landscape and culture. Wisconsin’s dairy history is steeped in innovation, adaptation, and communities built around a shared agricultural heritage. Our climate, our cheese, our cows, and our commitment to living out the title of “America’s Dairyland” make the Wisconsin experience one of the richest in the nation.

Sarah Hagenow is Wisconsin’s 78th Alice in Dairyland

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin State Farmer: From wheat fields to America’s Dairyland: Wisconsin’s rise as a dairy powerhouse

Reporting by Sarah Hagenow, Wisconsin State Farmer / Wisconsin State Farmer

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