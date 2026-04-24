What Wisconsin teachers actually want for Teacher Appreciation Week

Score an A+ on Teacher Appreciation Week with this gifting guide featuring what Wisconsin teachers say they actually want, including gifts money can’t buy.

Teaching isn’t just a profession—it’s a calling. What other job asks you to manage upwards of two dozen wily children (who aren’t your own) for nearly eight hours a day? Teachers lay the foundation upon which our children’s future, and our future, is being built. So of course, we want to find as many ways to say thank you as we can, especially during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Yes, they teach math, language arts, and history. But every day, they also teach our kids soft skills that they’ll never be tested on, which are arguably just as important, like emotional regulation and all those problem-resolution skills they put into action on the playground.

So, how do we even begin to thank these heroes who don’t wear capes and celebrate Wisconsin’s best teachers? Even though it feels impossible to express gratitude for everything they do, one way to do so is to participate in Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teacher appreciation gifting guide

There are a million little ways to show the educators in our kids’ lives how much we appreciate them and everything they do. During Teacher Appreciation Week this year, showering teachers with words of gratitude or small tokens of appreciation is a good place to start.

Gift giving feels impossible, even when you know them on a personal level. And while you likely at least know most of your child’s teachers by their last name, you might not know them well enough to have a solid idea of what to get them this year.

This guide offers a variety of options for every budget—from heartfelt gifts that don’t cost a thing to grander, group gestures, and other ideas in between.

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Appreciation that doesn’t cost a thing

Teachers don’t teach for the salary (obviously, they’re underpaid). They do it because they’re passionate about making a difference in their students’ lives. They don’t need a gift, but sometimes a simple acknowledgment of how difficult it can be to be with our kiddos day in and day out makes a world of difference.

One special education teacher in the Racine Unified School District, who has been working with elementary students in southeastern Wisconsin for 10 years, said one of the most meaningful gifts she’s received during Teacher Appreciation Week was a handwritten letter from the parents of one of her students. It meant the world to her and was a much-appreciated reminder and affirmation of why she got into teaching in the first place.

Part of a letter from a student’s family to their teacher. (Holly Garcia)

Shout out your child’s teacher by gifting a handwritten, heartfelt gratitude. Consider these ideas for inspiration:

Have your child write a letter explaining their favorite thing about their teacher. Have your child draw a picture of their classroom and teacher learning about their favorite thing. There are tons of teacher-appreciation crafts online—pick one with your child and have them create a memento to celebrate their teacher. Want to work with your kids on these projects and activities? Take a moment to jot down a few things you appreciate about your kid’s teacher. If your school already has an existing event(s) they do for teachers during Appreciation Week, volunteer to make sure it goes off as a complete success.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t just a Teacher Appreciation Week activity. Volunteering your time to assist teachers who need a helping hand is a great way to express gratitude and appreciation for all they do throughout the .year

Small tokens of teacher appreciation

One history teacher from the Kettle Moraine school district told us that his favorite gift from his high school students was a box of Oreos. He said he loves them. He could eat them morning, noon, and night (maybe more than he should), but the fact that his student remembered and dropped a pack on his desk meant a lot more than a well-intentioned mug.

Grand gestures are never expected, but maybe you want to do a little something for your kid’s teacher. As much as they appreciate the thought, teachers we spoke to said you can save the teacher appreciation-themed mugs, pens, and notepads. Consider an option that’s a bit more versatile.

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You can rarely go wrong with a gift that keeps on giving. A gift card to Amazon, Target, or another big box store that can be used anywhere is always appreciated. Did you know that on average, teachers contribute close to $900 a year of their own money to their classroom? Find out if they have an Amazon classroom wishlist you can purchase items from, or contribute funds to. Has your high school student’s teacher ever joked about Oreos being their absolute favorite snack? Consider grabbing a pack or two from the grocery store so they have a sweet treat to enjoy while (or after) they get through the day with your child.

Group gifts that teachers appreciate

While teachers would love to see big overhauls—like increases to their budgets, more support in their classrooms, or even more prep time in between classes—parents can’t always make changes happen overnight.

Parents of elementary, middle, or high school students, get your group together to brainstorm a grander gesture for the staff as a whole. Partner with your school’s PTA to see how you can support an event they may already have in place.

Hire a local food truck to stop by the school on a professional development day, so teachers can pick up a free lunch. Donate time or funding to provide a snack cart that visits teachers in their classrooms during Teacher Appreciation Week. Get a headcount of the staff you want to celebrate, collect donations from other parents, and put together little pick-me-up treats that you can hand-deliver to teachers’ classrooms throughout the week.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Related: Half of Wisconsin’s special education teachers leave after 5 years

