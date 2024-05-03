Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Take a ride on Wisconsin’s new electric buses

By Salina Heller

May 3, 2024

POWERING UP
Electric school buses are being rolled out across the state. They’re still big and yellow, but they’re not loud and don’t smell like diesel fuel.
Wisconsin’s rural school districts are taking advantage of the Clean Bus Program which is replacing existing buses with zero or low-emission models.
Hear from one driver in Mondovi as he rolls out for the route home.

@upnorthnews POWERING UP⚡ 🚌 🔌 Electric school buses are being rolled out across the state. They're still big and yellow, but they're not loud and don't smell like diesel fuel. Wisconsin's rural school districts are taking advantage of the Clean Bus Program which is replacing existing buses with zero or low-emission models. Hear from one driver in Mondovi as he rolls out for the route home. #wisconsin #ruralwisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsineducation ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

