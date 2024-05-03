VIDEO: Take a ride on Wisconsin’s new electric buses

POWERING UP

Electric school buses are being rolled out across the state. They’re still big and yellow, but they’re not loud and don’t smell like diesel fuel.

Wisconsin’s rural school districts are taking advantage of the Clean Bus Program which is replacing existing buses with zero or low-emission models.

Hear from one driver in Mondovi as he rolls out for the route home.

#ruralwisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsineducation ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews POWERING UP⚡ 🚌 🔌 Electric school buses are being rolled out across the state. They're still big and yellow, but they're not loud and don't smell like diesel fuel. Wisconsin's rural school districts are taking advantage of the Clean Bus Program which is replacing existing buses with zero or low-emission models. Hear from one driver in Mondovi as he rolls out for the route home. #wisconsin