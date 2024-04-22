VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Fights to Shape Democracy

BATTLEGROUND WISCONSIN

Wisconsin native Trygve Olson, now a senior advisor at The Lincoln Project, recently spent time in his home state as part of efforts to prevent Trump’s reelection.

?If, if there were voters that have to decide the fate of democracy and, and what that means for the broader world, I’m glad that it’s people in Wisconsin who are going to take that choice that they have to make seriously,? said Olson.

The Lincoln Project, founded by former Republicans who are anti-Trump, sees Wisconsin as a crucial battleground for 2024.

Credit: WISN12/UPFRONT

