VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Fights to Shape Democracy

BATTLEGROUND WISCONSIN
Wisconsin native Trygve Olson, now a senior advisor at The Lincoln Project, recently spent time in his home state as part of efforts to prevent Trump’s reelection.
?If, if there were voters that have to decide the fate of democracy and, and what that means for the broader world, I’m glad that it’s people in Wisconsin who are going to take that choice that they have to make seriously,? said Olson.
The Lincoln Project, founded by former Republicans who are anti-Trump, sees Wisconsin as a crucial battleground for 2024.
Credit: WISN12/UPFRONT
@upnorthnews BATTLEGROUND WISCONSIN Wisconsin native Trygve Olson, now a senior advisor at The Lincoln Project, recently spent time in his home state as part of efforts to prevent Trump's reelection. ?If, if there were voters that have to decide the fate of democracy and, and what that means for the broader world, I'm glad that it's people in Wisconsin who are going to take that choice that they have to make seriously,? said Olson. The Lincoln Project, founded by former Republicans who are anti-Trump, sees Wisconsin as a crucial battleground for 2024. ?: WISN12/UPFRONT #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinpolitics #elections #trump #donaldtrump ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Opinion: Many reasons why young adults should refuse to let Republicans kill the Affordable Care Act
In this op-ed, University of Wisconsin Medical School student, Samantha Crowley, shares the importance of young adults protecting the Affordable...
He said what? 10 things to know about RFK Jr.
The Kennedy family has long been considered “Democratic royalty.” But Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated while...
Local News
Stop and smell these native Wisconsin flowers this Earth Day
Spring has sprung — and here in Wisconsin, the signs are everywhere! From warmer weather and longer days to birds returning to your backyard trees....
Your guide to the 2024 Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and art go hand in hand. The city is home to a multitude of sculptures, murals, and music events — including several annual showcases,...