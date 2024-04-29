VIDEO: Summer of Rebates

Gov. Tony Evers and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are spreading the message that this will be a “Summer of Rebates” for Wisconsinites, thanks to President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and its historic investments in energy upgrades for homes, vehicles, businesses, and more.
Volunteers from Wisconsin Conservation Voters have already started canvassing around the state to let people know of the rebates and tax credits that are coming for a wide range of products and renovations—from appliances to solar panels to electric-powered vehicles.
