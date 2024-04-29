Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Summer of Rebates

By Pat Kreitlow

April 29, 2024

Gov. Tony Evers and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are spreading the message that this will be a “Summer of Rebates” for Wisconsinites, thanks to President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and its historic investments in energy upgrades for homes, vehicles, businesses, and more.
Volunteers from Wisconsin Conservation Voters have already started canvassing around the state to let people know of the rebates and tax credits that are coming for a wide range of products and renovations—from appliances to solar panels to electric-powered vehicles.

@upnorthnews SUMMER OF REBATES☀️ 💴 Gov. Tony Evers and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are spreading the message that this will be a “Summer of Rebates” for Wisconsinites, thanks to President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and its historic investments in energy upgrades for homes, vehicles, businesses, and more. Volunteers from Wisconsin Conservation Voters have already started canvassing around the state to let people know of the rebates and tax credits that are coming for a wide range of products and renovations—from appliances to solar panels to electric-powered vehicles. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #biden #potus #cleanenergy ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This