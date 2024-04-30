Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: What the Biden administration has been doing for rural Wisconsin

By Pat Kreitlow

April 30, 2024

It’s easy for the rural economy to be overlooked in the daily crush of political news, but the Biden administration has quietly spent the past four years ramping up rural investments in infrastructure, energy efficiency, health care, and business development.
Here’s a sample of the kinds of projects announced recently by the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development office and others.

@upnorthnews It's easy for the rural economy to be overlooked in the daily crush of political news, but the Biden administration has quietly spent the past four years ramping up rural investments in infrastructure, energy efficiency, health care, and business development. Here's a sample of the kinds of projects announced recently by the US Department of Agriculture's Rural Economic Development office and others. #wisconsin #wisconsinpolitics #agriculture #ruralwisconsin ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

  • Pat Kreitlow

    Pat Kreitlow is the Founding Editor of UpNorthNews. He was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio.

