VIDEO: What the Biden administration has been doing for rural Wisconsin

It’s easy for the rural economy to be overlooked in the daily crush of political news, but the Biden administration has quietly spent the past four years ramping up rural investments in infrastructure, energy efficiency, health care, and business development.
Here’s a sample of the kinds of projects announced recently by the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development office and others.
