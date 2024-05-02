Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: MEDICAL DEBT affects millions of Americans and costs billions of dollars

By Pat Kreitlow

May 2, 2024

MEDICAL DEBT affects millions of Americans and costs billions of dollars. Whether it’s care that was always intended to be charitable or medical bills that have gone unpaid, medical debt eventually gets passed on to all of us through higher prices and premiums.
One easy remedy is to get more people covered by affordable health insurance—like the 90,000 in Wisconsin who could have Medicaid coverage right now, if Republicans would lift the block they put in place more than a decade ago.
Joe Zepecki from Protect Our Care explains how more coverage for more people saves all of us money.

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

