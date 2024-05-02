VIDEO: MEDICAL DEBT affects millions of Americans and costs billions of dollars

MEDICAL DEBT affects millions of Americans and costs billions of dollars. Whether it’s care that was always intended to be charitable or medical bills that have gone unpaid, medical debt eventually gets passed on to all of us through higher prices and premiums.
One easy remedy is to get more people covered by affordable health insurance—like the 90,000 in Wisconsin who could have Medicaid coverage right now, if Republicans would lift the block they put in place more than a decade ago.
Joe Zepecki from Protect Our Care explains how more coverage for more people saves all of us money.
