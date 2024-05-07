VIDEO: BTS: Green Bay Prepares to Host 2025 NFL Draft

Green Bay is now on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft and learning some lessons from this year?s draft in Detroit on handling an anticipated crowd of 250,000 attendees.

Speaking on WISN-TV’s “Upfront” Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen discussed how planning teams are focusing on public safety and logistics.

The festivities will span multiple days and feature the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field and the Titletown campus, offering interactive exhibits, player appearances, and youth activities.

?We want to inspire people when they visit Green Bay,? Discover Green Bay VP of Digital Market and Communications Nick Meisner told “Upfront.”

The 2025 draft, scheduled for April 24-26, marks the NFL’s 90th edition.

