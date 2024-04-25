VIDEO: Biden-Harris Administration’s Investment in Wisconsin

Cleaner, greener energy sources aren?t limited to new, expensive homes, now that Wisconsin is getting $62 million in energy grants from the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act.
Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) made the formal announcement Wednesday that the funds that will be used to make low- and moderate-income households less reliant on fossil fuel sources of electricity.
Neubauer said current and future investments from the Inflation Reduction Act will create jobs and reduce disparities in how families of all incomes can be part of the solution to a changing climate.
Nationwide, about $7 billion is going toward the Solar for All initiative from the Environmental Protection Agency.
@upnorthnews Cleaner, greener energy sources aren?t limited to new, expensive homes, now that Wisconsin is getting $62 million in energy grants from the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act. Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) made the formal announcement Wednesday that the funds that will be used to make low- and moderate-income households less reliant on fossil fuel sources of electricity. Neubauer said current and future investments from the Inflation Reduction Act will create jobs and reduce disparities in how families of all incomes can be part of the solution to a changing climate. Nationwide, about $7 billion is going toward the Solar for All initiative from the Environmental Protection Agency. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #cleanenergy #climatechange ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Biden administration bans noncompete clauses for workers
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted on Tuesday to ban noncompete agreements—those pesky clauses that employers often force their workers to...
Opinion: Trump, GOP fail January 6 truth test
In this op-ed, Milwaukee resident Terry Hansen reflects on the events that took place on January 6, the response from Trump and other GOP members,...
Local News
Readers Poll: Top Bowling Alleys in Wisconsin
Looking for the best bowling in Wisconsin? Look no further! Our readers have spoken in our recent poll, and we have the inside scoop on the top...
8 Wisconsin restaurants Top Chef judges are raving about
Top Chef’s 21st season is all about Wisconsin, and on-screen, it’s already apparent that the judges feel right at home here. But, while filming in...