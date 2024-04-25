Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Biden-Harris Administration’s Investment in Wisconsin

By UpNorthNews Staff

April 25, 2024

Cleaner, greener energy sources aren?t limited to new, expensive homes, now that Wisconsin is getting $62 million in energy grants from the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act.
Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) made the formal announcement Wednesday that the funds that will be used to make low- and moderate-income households less reliant on fossil fuel sources of electricity.
Neubauer said current and future investments from the Inflation Reduction Act will create jobs and reduce disparities in how families of all incomes can be part of the solution to a changing climate.
Nationwide, about $7 billion is going toward the Solar for All initiative from the Environmental Protection Agency.

