VIDEO: Retired DC Metro Police Officer’s Call for Truth and Accountability

Retired DC Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone has been touring Wisconsin and other battleground states to share his firsthand account of the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?urging Americans to stop embracing violent rhetoric when talking about elections and politics. Fanone was among the most badly beaten of the law enforcement officers trying to keep a mob from entering the Capitol and disrupting the counting of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Fanone says he voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but now wants people to understand the gravity of that day?s events, part of Trump?s effort to undermine voters and overturn an American election.

Fanone is retired after two decades of law enforcement work and now is part of Courage for America, seeking to shed light on the reality of that day and hold accountable of those who participated.

Fanone names US Rep. Derrick Van Orden as having participated in the attack. Van Orden, who at that time was a private citizen and not a member of Congress, was on the Capitol grounds beyond police boundaries?however, he steadfastly denies taking part in any violence or any incursion of the Capitol building. Van Orden?s presence, like that of many others, contributed to the appearance of a mob and may have motivated others who took part in what became an attack on the US Congress.