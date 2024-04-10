Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Congressman Pocan says Speaker Mike Johnson is over his head

By Pat Kreitlow

April 10, 2024

For the seventh time in this session of Congress, Republicans have stopped the House of Representatives from taking action of bills suggested by their own Speaker!
On Wednesday, several far-right House Republicans revolted when Speaker Mike Johnson tried to pass a bill to renew the rules for spying on noncitizens in other countries—because former President Donald Trump told them to.

It’s the latest example of something Wisconsin Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan talked about Wednesday morning on UpNorthNews Radio—that Speaker Johnson is in over his head and can’t get any serious business done with part of his caucus giving their allegiance to Trump above all else.

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

