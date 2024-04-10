VIDEO: Congressman Pocan says Speaker Mike Johnson is over his head

For the seventh time in this session of Congress, Republicans have stopped the House of Representatives from taking action of bills suggested by their own Speaker!

On Wednesday, several far-right House Republicans revolted when Speaker Mike Johnson tried to pass a bill to renew the rules for spying on noncitizens in other countries—because former President Donald Trump told them to.

It’s the latest example of something Wisconsin Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan talked about Wednesday morning on UpNorthNews Radio—that Speaker Johnson is in over his head and can’t get any serious business done with part of his caucus giving their allegiance to Trump above all else.

#wisconsinnews #wisconsinpolitics #trump ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews For the seventh time in this session of Congress, Republicans have stopped the House of Representatives from taking action of bills suggested by their own Speaker! 🤔 On Wednesday, several far-right House Republicans revolted when Speaker Mike Johnson tried to pass a bill to renew the rules for spying on noncitizens in other countries—because former President Donald Trump told them to. It’s the latest example of something Wisconsin Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan talked about Wednesday morning on UpNorthNews Radio—that Speaker Johnson is in over his head and can’t get any serious business done with part of his caucus giving their allegiance to Trump above all else. #wisconsin