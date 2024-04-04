VIDEO: Dr. Kristin Lyerly announced Thursday on UpNorthNews Radio candidacy for Congress in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District

Dr. Kristin Lyerly announced Thursday on UpNorthNews Radio that she is a candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, the seat being vacated later this month with the abrupt resignation of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher.

Lyerly, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Green Bay, has been at the forefront of the legal challenge to restore abortion care rights. She said between Gallagher leaving the seat open and national pushback to the Dobbs decision restricting healthcare rights, the district’s typical 16-point Republican advantage is substantially reduced as women and their allies fight back.

She made the announcement along with acknowledging women in the area who are now announcing campaigns for seats in the Legislature—including Renee Paplham in the 1st Assembly District and Navy veteran Alicia Saunders in the 2nd Assembly District.

#wisconsinnews #wisconsinpolitics #elections ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews Dr. Kristin Lyerly announced Thursday on UpNorthNews Radio that she is a candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, the seat being vacated later this month with the abrupt resignation of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher. Lyerly, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Green Bay, has been at the forefront of the legal challenge to restore abortion care rights. She said between Gallagher leaving the seat open and national pushback to the Dobbs decision restricting healthcare rights, the district’s typical 16-point Republican advantage is substantially reduced as women and their allies fight back. #wisconsin