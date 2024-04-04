Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Dr. Kristin Lyerly announced Thursday on UpNorthNews Radio candidacy for Congress in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District

By Pat Kreitlow

April 4, 2024

Dr. Kristin Lyerly announced Thursday on UpNorthNews Radio that she is a candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, the seat being vacated later this month with the abrupt resignation of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher.
Lyerly, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Green Bay, has been at the forefront of the legal challenge to restore abortion care rights. She said between Gallagher leaving the seat open and national pushback to the Dobbs decision restricting healthcare rights, the district’s typical 16-point Republican advantage is substantially reduced as women and their allies fight back.
She made the announcement along with acknowledging women in the area who are now announcing campaigns for seats in the Legislature—including Renee Paplham in the 1st Assembly District and Navy veteran Alicia Saunders in the 2nd Assembly District.

@upnorthnews Dr. Kristin Lyerly announced Thursday on UpNorthNews Radio that she is a candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, the seat being vacated later this month with the abrupt resignation of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher. Lyerly, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Green Bay, has been at the forefront of the legal challenge to restore abortion care rights. She said between Gallagher leaving the seat open and national pushback to the Dobbs decision restricting healthcare rights, the district’s typical 16-point Republican advantage is substantially reduced as women and their allies fight back. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinpolitics #elections ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This