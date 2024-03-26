Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Senate Candidate Eric Hove Supports Pushing Back Retirement Benefits for Young Workers

By Pat Kreitlow

March 26, 2024

Workers in their 20s would have to put in up to 50 years on the job before US Senate candidate Eric Hovde would let them begin collecting retirement benefits like Medicare and Social Security. 🤯
During Hovde’s first run for office in 2012, he said the best way to deal with financial pressure on those programs is to make younger workers put off retirement.
According to his comments, many workers don’t actually want to retire at age 65.

