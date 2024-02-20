Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow has some thoughts on recent pro-Russia comments by Sen. Ron Johnson.

By Pat Kreitlow

February 20, 2024

It is certainly not inevitable that Russia will eventually win and conquer some or all of Ukraine. History reminds us to connect the dots from tenacity to stalemate to withdrawal. Our Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow has some thoughts on recent pro-Russia comments by Sen. Ron Johnson.

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

