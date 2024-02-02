VIDEO: How to Sum Up the Wisconsin Legislature As a Movie Plot

February 2, 2024
How to sum up the Wisconsin Legislature as a movie plot, especially on Feb. 2nd.
@upnorthnews How to sum up the Wisconsin Legislature as a movie plot, especially on Feb. 2nd. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #legislature #taxcuts #economy #government ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Opinion: Brace yourselves: Kids face harsh conditions all year
A note from Wisconsin Public Education Network: a statewide, nonpartisan, nonprofit advocacy coalition of public education champions....
Analysis: It’s not a coincidence that Team Biden made 3 high-profile visits to Wisconsin this week.
This is all about you and the power of your vote in a closely-divided state that’s likely to decide who becomes president—yet again. Life is a lot...
Ouch! Wisconsin’s 5 most-Googled injuries (& their symptoms)
Have you ever been injured and immediately turned to Google for answers? You’re not alone. A personal injury law firm, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers,...
3 ways Wisconsin is tackling its kids’ mental health crisis
The stats are staggering: 👉🏽 52% of Wisconsin students report having anxiety 👉🏽 34% say they’re sad or hopeless everyday 👉🏽 22% report they’ve...