VIDEO: Wisconsin Voters Are Already Getting A lot of Attention

By Pat Kreitlow

February 1, 2024

Wisconsin isn’t one of the early primary states like Iowa or New Hampshire, but we’re still getting a lot of attention because of our status as a “tipping state” that could decide who wins the White House in November. Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow talks about voters getting information from these VIP visits rather than the coming tidal wave of political commercials.

@upnorthnews Wisconsin isn’t one of the early primary states like Iowa or New Hampshire, but we’re still getting a lot of attention because of our status as a “tipping state” that could decide who wins the White House in November. Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow talks about voters getting information from these VIP visits rather than the coming tidal wave of political commercials. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #elections #iowa #newhampshire ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

