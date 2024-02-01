VIDEO: Wisconsin Voters Are Already Getting A lot of Attention

Wisconsin isn’t one of the early primary states like Iowa or New Hampshire, but we’re still getting a lot of attention because of our status as a “tipping state” that could decide who wins the White House in November. Founding Editor Pat Kreitlow talks about voters getting information from these VIP visits rather than the coming tidal wave of political commercials.
Politics
Study: 65,000 rape-caused pregnancies in states with abortion bans
There have been nearly 65,000 pregnancies caused by rape in states with abortion bans since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022,...
Evers and Baldwin highlight plans to fight the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin
Sen. Tammy Baldwin is working on a bipartisan package to stop fentanyl at the southern border, while Gov. Tony Evers is increasing the supply of...
Local News
The real difference between 5, 10, & 15 year Wisconsin cheddar
Cheddar cheese quite literally put Wisconsin on the map. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the state’s fertile grasslands were the...
Take a Breath: How to track your town’s air quality
Remember back to last summer, when Wisconsin was blanketed in a cloud of smoke for several days and the air smelled like a campfire–with no s’mores...