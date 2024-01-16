VIDEO: Welcome Back, Congress.

Welcome back, Congress. The clock is ticking toward a shutdown again. Ukraine is in dire straits. And the GOP’s border stance is stuck on a loop. What more could Putin want?
Politics
Millions of workers could get more benefits under new Biden policy
Millions of American workers who are currently classified as “independent contractors” and thus lack crucial workplace benefits such as overtime pay...
Trump attorney: Presidents can have rivals assassinated and still claim immunity
Trump has been charged for his plot to overturn the 2020 election, but his attorney argued Tuesday that presidents are immune from criminal...
Local News
Host families needed in Wisconsin: How you can bring culture to your doorstep
By opening your home to an international exchange student, you’ll provide a unique experience for your family as well as the student. Are you an...
Which movies were filmed in Wisconsin?
The magic of Hollywood is that, oftentimes, movies aren't filmed anywhere near where they "say" they're taking place. With huge studios like Warner...