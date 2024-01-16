Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Welcome Back, Congress.

By Pat Kreitlow

January 16, 2024

Welcome back, Congress. The clock is ticking toward a shutdown again. Ukraine is in dire straits. And the GOP’s border stance is stuck on a loop. What more could Putin want?

@upnorthnews Welcome back, Congress. The clock is ticking toward a shutdown again. Ukraine is in dire straits. And the GOP’s border stance is stuck on a loop. What more could Putin want? #congress #wisconsinnews #wisconsinpolitics #shutdown2024 #borderpolitics ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

