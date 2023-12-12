Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Five New Passenger Rail Studies for Wisconsin

By Pat Kreitlow

December 12, 2023

Thanks to President Biden and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Wisconsin is getting funds to study new and expanded passenger rail service to include Green Bay, Eau Claire, and more. Tammy Baldwin announced the new grants.

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

