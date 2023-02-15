Don’t sleep on the dollar store! With food prices up 10% from last spring, Wisconsin shoppers are getting creative about where they go for groceries.

DID YOU KNOW? More than one in five Americans buys groceries at their local dollar store!

According to this study, dollar stores are the fastest-growing food retailers, expanding at an unmatched pace, especially in rural areas. To lure shoppers, Dollar General and Dollar Tree (which also owns Family Dollar) have been adding more refrigeration units and expanding their grocery options to include healthier foods and fresh produce.

While it’s important to point out that most products no longer cost just a dollar (yes, even at the “dollar store”), you can still save between $200-$300/month by shopping there if you know what to buy.

The key, according to the personal finance site GoBankingRates, is to compare unit prices. Dollar store products almost always cost less because you’re getting less. Sometimes, it’s a better deal, but sometimes it is not.

15 Foods to Buy at the Dollar Store

Baking Mixes

Candy

Canned Beans

Chicken Broth

Coffee

Condiments

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

Quick-Cooking Oats

Pasta

Ramen Noodles

Rice

Snacks (Chips, Popcorn, Pretzels, etc.)

Spices

Tea

But sometimes, $1 is too much to spend, even at the dollar store!

TIP: Name brands or individually-packaged products are usually not a better deal at the dollar store.

For example, while a package of 6 instant oatmeal packets only costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree, you can get 10 for $1.57 at Walmart– paying 10 cents/ounce compared to 20 cents at the dollar store. (It sounds like spare change, but the savings quickly add up!)

10 Things to Never Buy at the Dollar Store

Canned Tuna

Canned Vegetables (besides beans)

Cereal

Cleaning Products (especially brand-name)

Laundry Detergent (especially brand-name)

Pain Relievers (Tylenol/Motrin)

Salt

Seasoned or Long-Grain Rice

Soap (bars and liquid)

Toothpaste

Find a Dollar Store Near You

The Dollar Tree store is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Many dollar stores, but Dollar Generals specifically, have focused on opening new stores in “food deserts”– rural areas where grocery stores are not as accessible. This is also true in Wisconsin.

Right now, the Badger State is home to hundreds of Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar locations, at least one in each of the state’s 72 counties.

Dollar General Store Locations in Wisconsin

Dollar Tree Store Locations in Wisconsin

Family Dollar Store Locations in Wisconsin

FUN FACT: Madison is home to the state’s first DGX location [pictured below.] A smaller, urban version of Dollar General, the 5,700-square-foot store sells fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and refrigerated food, pet supplies, health and beauty products, school supplies, and more. It opened in late 2020 on the UW-Madison campus.