Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader LexAnn H. capturing this beautiful view of a sunset coloring the sky over Lake Lucerne, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Drag Queen Bingo, Milwaukee (April 7)

Head to Lakefront Brewery for an award-winning show full of laughs, raunchy fun, and bingo hosted by Ester Flonaze. Prizes will be awarded for each of the 10 games.

RELATED: 8 Wisconsin music festivals you won’t want to miss

Wisconsin Film Festival, Madison (April 9-16)

Support Wisconsin filmmakers by taking in independent, international, and documentary films, along with filmmaker discussions and special events.

5K The Wisconsin Way-Beer & Wine Walk, Burlington (April 11)

Try Sample local wine, beer, and Wisconsin-themed foods from local businesses while walking and sipping at this downtown Burlington event. Proceeds benefit the Local Motion Fund designed to help Burlington’s downtown businesses during a summer reconstruction project.

Wisconsin Dells Spring Wine Walk, Wisconsin Dells (April 11)

Sample reds, whites, and tasty bites in downtown Wisconsin Dells while checking out local retail shops, restaurants, and bars.

Dane County Farmers’ Market, Madison (April 11)

The market on the square returns this Saturday, featuring local vendors with fresh produce, flowers, and hand-made products.

Baraboo Mystery Weekend, Baraboo (April 11-12)

This interactive weekend of mystery combines theater, scavenger hunts, and more. Find clues around town and try to solve the crime before it’s revealed at the Historic Al. Ringling Theatre.

RELATED: Best brunch in Milwaukee? 5 underrated spots worth your attention

That’s your Buzz for the week. If you make it to any of these events—or capture a winter scene worth sharing—reply to any of our daily newsletters with a photo. We always look forward to seeing what Wisconsin looks like through your eyes.