VIDEO: HSHS Swiftly Removes Facebook Post Highlighting the Importance of Hospitals

POST AND DELETE🤔
Friday marked the permanent closure of Eau Claire’s HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
On the same day, Hospital Sisters Health System shared a Facebook post about their participation in Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Advocacy Day and stressed the significance of hospitals in our communities. However, the post was removed from Facebook within a hour.
