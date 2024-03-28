VIDEO: HSHS Swiftly Removes Facebook Post Highlighting the Importance of Hospitals

POST AND DELETE🤔

Friday marked the permanent closure of Eau Claire’s HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

On the same day, Hospital Sisters Health System shared a Facebook post about their participation in Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Advocacy Day and stressed the significance of hospitals in our communities. However, the post was removed from Facebook within a hour.

#wisconsinnews #eauclaire #chippewavalley #rural #ruralwisconsin ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews POST AND DELETE🤔 Friday marked the permanent closure of Eau Claire’s HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. On the same day, Hospital Sisters Health System shared a Facebook post about their participation in Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Advocacy Day and stressed the significance of hospitals in our communities. However, the post was removed from Facebook within an hour. #wisconsin