Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: HSHS Swiftly Removes Facebook Post Highlighting the Importance of Hospitals

By Cherita Booker

March 28, 2024

POST AND DELETE🤔
Friday marked the permanent closure of Eau Claire’s HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
On the same day, Hospital Sisters Health System shared a Facebook post about their participation in Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Advocacy Day and stressed the significance of hospitals in our communities. However, the post was removed from Facebook within a hour.

@upnorthnews POST AND DELETE🤔 Friday marked the permanent closure of Eau Claire’s HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. On the same day, Hospital Sisters Health System shared a Facebook post about their participation in Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Advocacy Day and stressed the significance of hospitals in our communities. However, the post was removed from Facebook within an hour. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #eauclaire #chippewavalley #rural #ruralwisconsin ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Cherita Booker

    Milwaukee native Cherita Booker attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has worked in various roles as a multimedia journalist since 2017. She enjoys photography, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This