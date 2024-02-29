VIDEO: LEFT UNDONE: PAID FAMILY LEAVE

LEFT UNDONE: PAID FAMILY LEAVE- The Wisconsin Assembly appears to be done passing bills for 2024, leaving several high-profile topics unaddressed—including proposals for paid family and medical leave.

Gov. Tony Evers has proposed it in his budget bills, and legislative Democrats recently introduced it as a standalone bill. Republicans removed Evers’ request from the budget and did not act on the new bill, despite pleas from constituents who have faced unexpected, expensive, and emotionally draining crises that threatened their ability to keep their jobs.

In Minnesota, where Democrats control the legislature and the governor’s office, a new paid family leave insurance program was passed and will take effect in two years.

