VIDEO: LEFT UNDONE: PAID FAMILY LEAVE

LEFT UNDONE: PAID FAMILY LEAVE- The Wisconsin Assembly appears to be done passing bills for 2024, leaving several high-profile topics unaddressed—including proposals for paid family and medical leave.
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed it in his budget bills, and legislative Democrats recently introduced it as a standalone bill. Republicans removed Evers’ request from the budget and did not act on the new bill, despite pleas from constituents who have faced unexpected, expensive, and emotionally draining crises that threatened their ability to keep their jobs.
In Minnesota, where Democrats control the legislature and the governor’s office, a new paid family leave insurance program was passed and will take effect in two years.
@upnorthnews LEFT UNDONE: PAID FAMILY LEAVE – The Wisconsin Assembly appears to be done passing bills for 2024, leaving several high-profile topics unaddressed—including proposals for paid family and medical leave. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed it in his budget bills, and legislative Democrats recently introduced it as a standalone bill. Republicans removed Evers’ request from the budget and did not act on the new bill, despite pleas from constituents who have faced unexpected, expensive, and emotionally draining crises that threatened their ability to keep their jobs. In Minnesota, where Democrats control the legislature and the governor’s office, a new paid family leave insurance program was passed and will take effect in two years. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #paidfamilyleave #minnesota ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Opinion: Empowering educators: A call for negotiation rights in Wisconsin
This week marks “Public Schools Week,” highlighting the dedication of teachers, paras, custodians, secretaries and others who collaborate with...
‘Gut punch after gut punch’: IVF patients speak out after Alabama ruling
Originally published by The 19th BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LaTorya Beasley had her first child through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 2022, and by...
Local News
‘Gut punch after gut punch’: IVF patients speak out after Alabama ruling
Originally published by The 19th BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LaTorya Beasley had her first child through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 2022, and by...
Milwaukee thrift stores that have been around forever
Buying gently used items is a great way to not only express personal style but also keep items out of landfills by finding them a new home. Before...