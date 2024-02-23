VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris Says Every American Should Be Able to Have Access to Clean Water

Vice President Kamala Harris thinks that every American should be able to have access to clean water—regardless of where you live or how much money you earn.

That’s why President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included more than $50 billion to support new water infrastructure projects nationwide—including more than $5.8 billion that was awarded this week to help replace dangerous lead pipes, among other clean water projects.

