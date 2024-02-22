Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Let’s Work Together to Keep Local News in Your Community

By Pat Kreitlow

February 22, 2024

Your donation fuels our journalism. Let’s work together to keep local news in your community.Head over to the support tab to donate.

@upnorthnews Your donation fuels our journalism. Let’s work together to keep local news in your community. Click the link in our bio to donate. https://bit.ly/410LI6y #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #journalism #localjournalism ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This