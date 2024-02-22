VIDEO: Let’s Work Together to Keep Local News in Your Community

February 22, 2024
Politics
Wisconsin Democrats propose new gun safety measures on campus
A new bill would allow firearms to be banned campus-wide rather than building by building. Saying current rules don’t go far enough to assure safety...
Eric Hovde seeks to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin, but he’ll have to defend past comments on Social Security and Medicare
Baldwin has pushed to strengthen the program, while a potential Republican opponent has talked openly of delaying Americans’ retirement or...
Local News
How Wisconsin’s 7 billionaires made their fortunes
As of the start of 2024, Wisconsin is home to seven billionaires, and their fortunes range from "old money" to brand-new empires. How did they do...
Wisconsin’s best craft brewery tours by region
As the home of so many breweries, you bet Wisconsin has some big names in our midst! Miller Lite and Blue Moon are produced in Milwaukee, while over...