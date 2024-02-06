VIDEO: Fox News Reports on Biden’s Booming Economy

February 6, 2024
Pouring one out for our friends at Fox News.
@upnorthnews Pouring one out for our friends at #FoxNews. #wisconsin #biden #news #economy #republicans #democrats #government #democracy #fox ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO
Politics
Editorial: Would you prefer a bipartisan deal that increases border security—or no deal and just a lot of talk from now ‘til Election Day?
Trump says the quiet part out loud and US Rep. Derrick Van Orden says he wants no part of a bipartisan deal. [Editor's Note: This editorial was...
Opinion: Brace yourselves: Kids face harsh conditions all year
A note from Wisconsin Public Education Network: a statewide, nonpartisan, nonprofit advocacy coalition of public education champions....
Local News
More than memorizing: Why Wisconsin students are learning their language and keeping their culture alive
Students taking Ho-Chunk classes are feeling a responsibility to reclaim their culture, beginning with their endangered language. Karolann Mann, a...
Expectant Wisconsin mom wasn’t expecting her hometown hospital would close
Sacred Heart Hospital delivers more than 800 babies a year. Its closure by HSHS is leaving parents and health care providers scrambling. Emily...