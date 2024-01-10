Wisconsin’s 5 most romantic restaurants

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and according to the reservation app Resy, booking at least six to 10 days in advance of a major “dining-out” holiday is a good rule of thumb when it comes to securing your seat.
Now to the question of where to go…
Last year, Yelp turned heads, and even caught late night host Seth Meyer’s attention, when it gave a restaurant named “Grampa’s” the title of Wisconsin’s most romantic restaurant.
FULL LIST: The Most Romantic Restaurant in Every State
While we can attest that Grampa’s does have great food (we recommend the Jabroni pizza, which has a blended pesto-tomato sauce as its base!), our state is home to definitively more romantic restaurants.
Here are 5 Diners’ Choice winners from OpenTable:
(Click on the underlined text to check out each restaurant’s online menu!)
Muse at Sentry in Stevens Point
Known For: Handmade pastas, fresh seafood, wet- and dry-aged steaks, and seasonal dishes made with local ingredients.
Walnut Room in Green Bay
Known For: Its extensive wine list of 200+ varieties, plus hand-crafted cocktails and ten drafts from around the world.
Opus at The Belfry House in Lake Geneva
Known For: A unique mix of Asian and French cuisine, showcased through its 5 or 7 course tasting menus.
Fleming’s in Brookfield
Known For: Hors d’oeuvres, prime steak, plant-based farm-to-table dishes, wine, and a long list of made-in-house desserts.
The Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern in La Crosse
Known For: USDA Prime beef and fresh day-boat seafood served along the picturesque banks of the Mississippi.
FULL LIST: The Most Romantic Restaurants in Wisconsin, According to OpenTable
