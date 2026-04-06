Today, Tuesday, April 7, is election day in Wisconsin. From polling locations to photo ID requirements and what you’ll see on your ballot, here’s your quick guide to voting in Wisconsin.

Q: Where do I vote today in Wisconsin?

For voting in person on election day, you will cast your ballot at your polling location. Locations can change; it is always good to double-check before you go. Find your polling place here.

Q: What time can I vote today in Wisconsin?

Polls are open today, on election day, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. If you’re in line when the polls close, stay in line. You have the right to cast your ballot.

Q: What do I need to take with me when voting in Wisconsin?

All Wisconsin voters must show an acceptable photo ID before voting. Common forms include: a Wisconsin Driver’s License, State ID, Military ID or Veteran’s ID card, U.S. Passport, or Tribal ID. Find a full list of acceptable voting IDs in Wisconsin here.

Q: Can I register to vote on Election day in Wisconsin?

Yes, Wisconsin allows same-day voter registration. You can register at your polling place if you bring proof of residence, such as a utility bill or bank statement, etc. All Proof of Residence documents must include the voter’s name and current residential address.

Not sure if you’re registered? You can check your voter information here.

Q: What are we voting on in Wisconsin? What’s on my ballot?

All voters will have the option to vote for a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, a statewide race for a 10-year term. The 2026 Wisconsin State Supreme Court race is between two Appeals Court judges, progressive Chris Taylor and conservative Maria Lazar. Some voters will see additional items on their ballot depending on where they live, including Court of Appeals judges, circuit court judges, school board members, city or county officials, municipal judges, and local referendums such as school funding or tax measures. You can preview your ballot before you vote.

Q: When do results start coming in for Wisconsin?

Initial results typically begin to be reported shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. After polls close at 8 p.m., municipal clerks have two hours to provide results to county clerks, who then have up to two hours to post all results on their websites. Results can take hours or longer for close races, and often longer in larger cities. Election night results are always unofficial; winners are never certified on election night.

Related: Chris Taylor explains why this year’s WI Supreme Court election is vital for freedoms