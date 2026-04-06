Get the inside scoop on Wisconsin’s only exclusive plus-size bridal shop, plus four other shops to check out.

My sister, daughter, and I were invited to be surprise paparazzi the day my youngest brother popped the question to his girlfriend—and yes, she said “YES!” They weren’t totally sure on the timeline (somewhere between six months and three years), and we haven’t planned the bachelorette party yet, but the one thing my sister-in-law-to-be was sure of was where she wanted to go dress shopping. If you’ve never been wedding dress shopping before, be assured that it’s a wild ride. It can be equal parts exciting and frustrating—though you always hope for the best.

I had never heard of Rare Bridal Bar in Milwaukee, but I was curious and did a little research before the appointment. It turns out the boutique is Wisconsin’s first and only exclusive mid- and plus-size bridal shop! As someone who has been mid-size the majority of my life, the struggle to find sizes and shapes off the rack that fit has been very real. Having the chance to shop at a bridal boutique that not only carried sample sizes above a 12, but also exclusively featured dresses in sizes I could actually see on my body would have been a whole different experience—one far less painful and much more enjoyable.

Thankfully, these days, business owners recognize the need for a wider range of sizes and styles. Bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and all of them deserve to be comfortable and absolutely thrilled with their unique wedding look. On this, Rare Bridal Bar delivered in a major way during our visit. The incredible experience didn’t stop with a shop stocked with gorgeous, lovely plus-size bridal gowns—the service was exceptional, and the experience was memorable in the very best way.

Rare Bridal Bar’s storefront in Milwaukee. (Photo by author)

Her stylist prepared with a variety of options, including one dress she’d scoped out ahead of time. And she made it known to both the bride-to-be and guests alike that there would be no negative self-talk—there is a difference between hating your body and hating the way a dress looks on your body (such an underrated distinction).

Before beginning the entire affair, I wandered the shop with my sister. The dresses were incredible, the accessories beautiful, and the overall vibe of the shop was relaxed, setting the perfect mood for the exciting (yet arduous) journey of trying on dozens of dresses. While the bride-to-be tried on dress after dress (some she liked more than others), her stylist was attentive, but not in an overwhelming way. She even helped us set up a tripod to prop up her phone so her friend from across the pond could join us.

If you’re wondering if she said yes to the dress—she did! The stylists popped celebratory fizzy pink drinks, and we cheered to finding the dress, a wonderful experience, and a lifetime full of joy for these two lovebirds.

Rare Bridal Bar Photo Collage. (Photo by author)

While mid- and plus-size bridal boutiques in Wisconsin are in shorter supply than we would like, we also found a few other shops worth noting if you’re on the lookout for a wider variety of sizes, styles, and your perfect wedding look.

Rare Bridal Bar

326 West Florida Street, Milwaukee

Hours: Friday through Monday, hours vary—book your appointment online

Rare Bridal Bar was my sister-in-law-to-be’s first choice. As Wisconsin’s first and only exclusive mid- and plus-size bridal shop, the variety and gorgeous gowns do not disappoint! Body positivity and inclusivity are the name of the game at this boutique—our experience here left us head over heels for the shop, the stylists, and the entire vibe.

Gorgeous gowns being modeled at Rare Bridal Bar. (Rare Bridal Bar)

Strike Bridal Bar

320 E Clybourn Street, 3rd Floor, Milwaukee

Hours: Friday through Monday, hours vary—book your appointment online

The sister shop to Rare Bridal Bar, Strike Bridal Bar, carries straight and midsize dresses ranging from size 6 to 20. It offers 12 exclusive designers, exclusive to the shop, with unique, gorgeous styles with a modern twist. This small, woman-owned business is also committed to giving back to the community where it thrives.

Tie The Knot

520 North Broadway, Suite 180, Green Bay

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, hours vary—book your appointment online

Since 2006, Tie The Knot has been serving brides of Wisconsin in Green Bay. With over 300 dress options, their staff is ready to help brides find their dream dress. The sheer number of gowns isn’t the only thing that the shop boasts; it also has a range of sizes, including mid- and plus-sizes from size 16 to 30. Tie The Knot is proud to be a woman-owned and run shop.

Bon Bon Belle Bridal

Three locations—Burlington, Madison, Port Washington

Hours: All three locations are open Wednesday to Sunday—hours vary (after selecting a location, you can book online)

Bon Bon Belle Bridal is available across Wisconsin with three different locations—Burlington, Madison, and, most recently, Port Washington. Bon Bon Belle Bridal has been going strong (and growing) for over 10 years! The shops carry styles from eight different designers and offer sizes ranging from 4 to 30W.

White Dress Bridal Boutique

237 East Pittsburg Avenue, Milwaukee

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, hours vary—book your appointment online

White Dress Bridal Boutique is self-described as Wisconsin’s best luxury bridal boutique. The shop doesn’t exclusively carry mid- to plus-size dresses, but they do have selections for sizes 18 to 22 from nine different designers.