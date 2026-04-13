Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader John H. capturing this beautiful scene of a sunset over Moss Lake, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

414 Day, Milwaukee (April 14)

Milwaukee’s annual 414 area code celebration features discounted games, drinks, and activities across Bars & Recreation venues, from 5:00-9:14 p.m., all priced at $4.14.

RELATED: 7 spring hikes in Wisconsin with stunning views

The Great Gatsby, Appleton (April 14-17)

Based on the classic American novel, this musical explores love and heartbreak with unique choreography and an original jazz- and pop-inspired score.

Milwaukee Film Festival, Milwaukee (April 16-30)

Hundreds of films from around the world will be shown at various theaters across the city, from documentaries to family friendly shows.

Eau Claire Jazz Festival, Eau Claire (April 17-18)

Organized by UW-Eau Claire students, this city-wide festival fills downtown venues with more than 50 live music groups, from world-class artists to student musicians.

Downtown Fond du Lac Spring Wine Walk, Fond du Lac (April 18)

This themed downtown event transforms downtown businesses into tasting stops where participants can sample wines and NA beverages.

River Falls Bluegrass Festival, River Falls (April 17-19)

Enjoy live bluegrass music all weekend long along with craft beverage samples, instrument clinics, and more.

RELATED: Michelin Guide is coming to Milwaukee for the first time ever

That wraps up this week’s Buzz. Heading to one of these events or spot a beautiful Wisconsin scene? We’d love to see it, just reply to any of our daily newsletters and share Wisconsin through your eyes.