Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: US Rep. Tom Tiffany Votes to Defund NATO

By Cherita Booker

June 10, 2024

Two days prior to D-Day’s 80th anniversary, US Rep. Tom Tiffany voted to defund NATO, specifically money that would have been used for infrastructure to support US troops in Europe. The Hazelhurst Republican was one of only a handful of members to vote for a resolution sponsored by fellow Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene which was overwhelmingly defeated.
Greene aimed to remove over $433 million in NATO funding from the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations bill, based on frequently debunked claims by the former president about US allies’ defense spending. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Tiffany has voted multiple times in line with Russia’s opposition to US aid to Ukraine and NATO.

@upnorthnews Two days prior to D-Day’s 80th anniversary, US Rep. Tom Tiffany voted to defund NATO, specifically money that would have been used for infrastructure to support US troops in Europe. The Hazelhurst Republican was one of only a handful of members to vote for a resolution sponsored by fellow Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene which was overwhelmingly defeated. Greene aimed to remove over $433 million in NATO funding from the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations bill, based on frequently debunked claims by the former president about US allies’ defense spending. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Tiffany has voted multiple times in line with Russia’s opposition to US aid to Ukraine and NATO. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinpolitics #nato ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Cherita Booker

    Milwaukee native Cherita Booker attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has worked in various roles as a multimedia journalist since 2017. She enjoys photography, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This