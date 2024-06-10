VIDEO: US Rep. Tom Tiffany Votes to Defund NATO

Two days prior to D-Day’s 80th anniversary, US Rep. Tom Tiffany voted to defund NATO, specifically money that would have been used for infrastructure to support US troops in Europe. The Hazelhurst Republican was one of only a handful of members to vote for a resolution sponsored by fellow Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene which was overwhelmingly defeated.
Greene aimed to remove over $433 million in NATO funding from the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations bill, based on frequently debunked claims by the former president about US allies’ defense spending. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Tiffany has voted multiple times in line with Russia’s opposition to US aid to Ukraine and NATO.
Politics
