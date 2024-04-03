VIDEO: SAVE ENERGY, CUT COSTS

SAVE ENERGY, CUT COSTS

The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), announced nearly $9 billion in funding for states and Tribes, allocating $149 million to Wisconsin alone. Gov. Tony Evers announced the coming wave of consumer rebates alongside US Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, during her recent Wisconsin visit.

This money, from President Biden?s Inflation Reduction Act, will support consumer home energy rebate programs. These programs aim to make homes more energy efficient, upgrade to electric appliances, and lower energy costs for households.

The programs will also include installing clean energy equipment like heat pumps, which will help American families save on energy bills, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and contribute to national goals of weatherizing two million homes and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by the end of the decade.

