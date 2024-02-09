VIDEO: Tornado Hits Wisconsin for First Time in February

According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down in Wisconsin Thursday evening near the Dane-Rock County border. The tornado was reported to be moving northeast at 45 MPH and the tornado warning that was issued has since expired. This is the first-ever reported tornado in the state of Wisconsin during the month of February since record keeping began. 🎥: Austin Ehle via Storyful

#wisconsinnews #tornado #madison ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down in Wisconsin Thursday evening near the Dane-Rock County border. The tornado was reported to be moving northeast at 45 MPH and the tornado warning that was issued has since expired. This is the first-ever reported tornado in the state of Wisconsin during the month of February since record keeping began. 🎥: Austin Ehle via Storyful #wisconsin