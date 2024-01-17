Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Wisconsin Supreme Court Receives Seven Suggested Ways to Replace Current Gerrymandering Maps

By Pat Kreitlow

January 17, 2024

A scientist with the Princeton Gerrymandering Project has reviewed the seven proposals turned in late Friday to the WI Supreme Court, as they work to replace the current gerrymandered maps used for elections to the Wisconsin Legislature. Prof. Sam Wang shared his evaluation of the alternatives on UpNorthNews Radio, with specifics on how the map submitted by legislative Republicans would still give GOP candidates a significant head start toward majority control of the Assembly and Senate.

