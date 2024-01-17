VIDEO: Wisconsin Supreme Court Receives Seven Suggested Ways to Replace Current Gerrymandering Maps

A scientist with the Princeton Gerrymandering Project has reviewed the seven proposals turned in late Friday to the WI Supreme Court, as they work to replace the current gerrymandered maps used for elections to the Wisconsin Legislature. Prof. Sam Wang shared his evaluation of the alternatives on UpNorthNews Radio, with specifics on how the map submitted by legislative Republicans would still give GOP candidates a significant head start toward majority control of the Assembly and Senate.
@upnorthnews A scientist with the Princeton Gerrymandering Project has reviewed the seven proposals turned in late Friday to the WI Supreme Court, as they work to replace the current gerrymandered maps used for elections to the Wisconsin Legislature. Prof. Sam Wang shared his evaluation of the alternatives on UpNorthNews Radio, with specifics on how the map submitted by legislative Republicans would still give GOP candidates a significant head start toward majority control of the Assembly and Senate. #wiscosnin #wisconsinnews #supremecourt #fairmaps ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Millions of workers could get more benefits under new Biden policy
Millions of American workers who are currently classified as “independent contractors” and thus lack crucial workplace benefits such as overtime pay...
Trump attorney: Presidents can have rivals assassinated and still claim immunity
Trump has been charged for his plot to overturn the 2020 election, but his attorney argued Tuesday that presidents are immune from criminal...
Local News
Host families needed in Wisconsin: How you can bring culture to your doorstep
By opening your home to an international exchange student, you’ll provide a unique experience for your family as well as the student. Are you an...
Which movies were filmed in Wisconsin?
The magic of Hollywood is that, oftentimes, movies aren't filmed anywhere near where they "say" they're taking place. With huge studios like Warner...