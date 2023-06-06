More than two-and-a-half million US couples got married last year, and 2023 is expected to be another record-setter.

The average price tag? $30,000 for the ceremony and reception, according to The Knot’s Real Weddings Study.



With this year’s wedding season underway, we looked into Wisconsin wedding costs.



Average Wedding Cost: $23,941 (27th in the US)



Average Price Per Guest: $205



Average Guest Size: 117 guests



The Knot also broke down what couples are spending the most money on:



1. Reception Venue ($10,700)

2. Photographer ($2,500)

3. Florist ($2,300)

4. Videographer ($1,900)

5. Reception DJ ($1,400)



Finally, analysts predicted the top wedding trends of 2023:



Most Popular Wedding Month: October



Most Popular Wedding Date: Saturday, September 23



Most Popular Color Scheme: Metallics (Gold/Silver/Bronze)



Most Popular Trend: “Unplugged Ceremonies” (No phones/cameras)

How Much Would Your Wedding Cost Right Now? Click Here to Find Out.