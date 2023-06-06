Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

More than two-and-a-half million US couples got married last year, and 2023 is expected to be another record-setter.

The average price tag? $30,000 for the ceremony and reception, according to The Knot’s Real Weddings Study

With this year’s wedding season underway, we looked into Wisconsin wedding costs.

Average Wedding Cost: $23,941 (27th in the US)

Average Price Per Guest: $205

Average Guest Size: 117 guests

The Knot also broke down what couples are spending the most money on:

1. Reception Venue ($10,700)
2. Photographer ($2,500)
3. Florist ($2,300)
4. Videographer ($1,900)
5. Reception DJ ($1,400)

Finally, analysts predicted the top wedding trends of 2023:

Most Popular Wedding Month: October

Most Popular Wedding Date: Saturday, September 23

Most Popular Color Scheme: Metallics (Gold/Silver/Bronze)

Most Popular Trend: “Unplugged Ceremonies” (No phones/cameras)

Christina Lorey

Christina Lorey A former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline, Illinois, Christina has been a coach and mentor for Girls on the Run and has organized events for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

