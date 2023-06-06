More than two-and-a-half million US couples got married last year, and 2023 is expected to be another record-setter.
The average price tag? $30,000 for the ceremony and reception, according to The Knot’s Real Weddings Study.
With this year’s wedding season underway, we looked into Wisconsin wedding costs.
Average Wedding Cost: $23,941 (27th in the US)
Average Price Per Guest: $205
Average Guest Size: 117 guests
The Knot also broke down what couples are spending the most money on:
1. Reception Venue ($10,700)
2. Photographer ($2,500)
3. Florist ($2,300)
4. Videographer ($1,900)
5. Reception DJ ($1,400)
Finally, analysts predicted the top wedding trends of 2023:
Most Popular Wedding Month: October
Most Popular Wedding Date: Saturday, September 23
Most Popular Color Scheme: Metallics (Gold/Silver/Bronze)
Most Popular Trend: “Unplugged Ceremonies” (No phones/cameras)
