Beef Month highlights the impact of Wisconsin’s beef community

May Beef Month, observed statewide and nationally, highlights the farmers, nutrition, and traditions behind one of the state’s most important agricultural products.

From backyard barbecues to community events, this month-long celebration encourages consumers to reconnect with the source of their food while enjoying a seasonal favorite. With longer days and rising temperatures ahead, grilling becomes a natural way to bring families together, and beef is often the star of the meal. In my family, beef has taken center stage for several years and shines in every season!

Wisconsin’s beef industry plays a significant role in the state’s economy and rural communities. The state is home to roughly 14,000 beef farms, which support an over $3 billion industry and help supply high-quality protein to consumers across the country.

Beyond its economic impact, beef is also recognized for its nutritional value. A single three-ounce serving provides about 25 grams of protein, which is roughly half of the recommended daily value. Along with protein, beef provides nine other essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and B vitamins. These nutrients play a key role in supporting muscle health, energy levels, and overall wellness.

For many, May Beef Month is simply about enjoying good food. Whether it’s burgers, steaks, or kabobs, grilling remains one of the most popular ways to prepare beef. Experts say choosing the right cut and cooking method can make all the difference in flavor and texture. Dry heat methods of cooking, such as grilling and smoking, are recommended for more tender cuts of beef, like steaks, ribs, and loin roasts. On the other hand, moist heat methods like braising and stewing are recommended for less tender cuts of beef, including chuck roasts, brisket, and more.

Communities across the state often mark the month with local events such as burger contests, farm tours, and cooking demonstrations. These activities not only showcase beef raised in Wisconsin but also provide opportunities for consumers to meet farmers and learn more about how their food is raised.

Advertisement

One such activity that I enjoyed highlighting this year was the Wisconsin Beef Council’s Best Burger Contest! In its third year, this contest helps showcase local restaurants and their signature burgers that support Wisconsin’s beef community. Over 6,000 nominations came in this year from across the state, but an Elite Eight rose to the top that welcomed visitors and guests in to enjoy their burgers. A celebration like this not only helps small businesses in Wisconsin, but it calls attention to the hardworking beef farmers that provide us with a nutritious and wholesome meal staple.

At its core, May Beef Month is both a celebration and a reminder of the importance of family farms and agriculture, the value of nutrient-rich foods, and the traditions that bring people together around the table.

If you want to learn more about your local beef farmers, how beef fits into a healthy and sustainable life, selecting the best cut of meat for the occasion, or recipe ideas, the Wisconsin Beef Council has excellent resources and tips for all the above at www.beeftips.com. Before firing up the grill for Beef Month, take the chance to “beef up” your knowledge!

Sarah Hagenow is Wisconsin’s 78th Alice in Dairyland

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin State Farmer: Beef Month highlights the impact of Wisconsin’s beef community

Reporting by Sarah Hagenow, Wisconsin State Farmer / Wisconsin State Farmer

Advertisement

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect