Watch: 🎶⛱️ “Somewhere on a beach…”🎶⛱️

You know that song by Dierks Bentley, about thinking a person is at home but they’re really sipping drinks and letting loose on a relaxing vacation?

Some people in western Wisconsin are thinking their representative is at home, representing them in St. Croix and Pierce Counties.

But the Milwaukee-based research group, A Better Wisconsin Together, points out that Republican Rep. Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls hasn’t been to a quarter of the Assembly meetings he’s paid to be at.

They note he’s taken leaves of absence, hasn’t been present at important votes, and that his most recent absence lines up with a social media posting revealing him to be in the Bahamas.

By: Salina Heller