Another total solar eclipse is coming. Will it be visible in Wisconsin?

The next total solar eclipse is Aug. 12, 2026, when the moon will pass between the sun and Earth and completely block the face of the sun. People who are in the center of the moon’s shadow at the time will see the sky darken for several moments, while those not on the path of totality will still experience a partial solar eclipse, according to NASA.

During the April 2024 eclipse, Wisconsin was not in the path of totality, but southeast Wisconsin residents got to enjoy a partial eclipse with about 90% coverage.

Here’s what to know about the next solar eclipse, including how to see it in Milwaukee.

Is Wisconsin in the path of August 2026 total solar eclipse?

The United States is not in the path of totality for the Aug. 12 eclipse, but states in the northeast quadrant of the country, including Wisconsin, will be able to see a partial eclipse.

Most of Wisconsin is on the very outer edges of eclipse visibility, according to timeanddate.com. That means much less of the sun will be obscured than in the April 2024 eclipse.

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The eclipse will be more visible the further north you go. In southeast Wisconsin, about 0.8% of the sun will be obscured, while on the northern tip of the state, just over 4% will be obscured.

Where is the path of totality for the August 2026 eclipse?

Residents of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and a small part of Portugal will be in the path of totality for the August eclipse, USA TODAY reported.

You can find a detailed map of the eclipse path on the NASA website.

What time is August 2026 solar eclipse in Milwaukee?

In Milwaukee, the partial eclipse will begin at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, reach maximum coverage at 12:26 p.m. and end at 12:47 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

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In total, the event will last for 44 minutes.

When are the next solar eclipses?

After August 2026, the next two solar eclipses will be on the following dates, according to NASA:

Feb. 6, 2027: Annular solar eclipse, which causes a “ring of fire” effect around the moon, will be visible in parts of South America and Africa.

Aug. 6, 2027: Total solar eclipse will be visible in southern Spain, North Africa, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. A partial eclipse will be visible in most of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, eastern Canada and northern Maine in the United States.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Another total solar eclipse is coming. Will it be visible in Wisconsin?

Reporting by Maia Pandey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect