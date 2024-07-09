5 great places to pick flowers in Wisconsin

Check out these flower fields and u-pick farms.

Are you looking to immerse yourself in a sea of vibrant blooms and breathe in the fresh scents of nature? Let’s explore some of the best spots to pick flowers in Wisconsin. Whether you’re a flower enthusiast, a nature lover, or just looking for a fun outdoor activity, these flower picking locations are sure to delight and inspire you. So, grab your basket and let’s embark on a floral adventure!

Where to pick flowers in Madison

From lavender farms to sunflower fields, Madison is filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored.

Discovering the Charm of Eugster’s Farm Market & Petting Farm

Just a short drive from Madison lies Eugster’s Farm Market & Petting Farm over in Stoughton, a picturesque locale that promises more than just a day of flower picking. In 2022, the farm added U-Cut Flowers in addition to their other farm experiences. Access to the flower fields requires Petting Farm admission, plus the cost of flowers. Bouquet prices run between $6-$12. Eugster’s offers an array of flowers that beckons to those with a penchant for natural beauty.

But the charm of Eugster’s extends beyond its floral offerings. As you weave through the rows of flowers, basket in hand, the sounds of the farm’s petting zoo fill the air, adding a layer of joy and nostalgia to your visit. You can interact with a variety of friendly farm animals, making your flower-picking journey a multifaceted experience. Eugster’s Farm Market & Petting Farm offers an unforgettable escape into the world of flowers.

Rowley Creek Lavender Farm: A Fragrant Escape

Rowley Creek Lavender Farm is where the air is filled with the enchanting aroma of lavender. As you step onto this farm, you’re greeted by the stunning sight of lavender fields stretching as far as the eye can see, painting the landscape in shades of purple and blue. The experience of picking your own lavender is a soothing experience.

Rowley Creek Lavender Farm offers a picturesque setting for photographers, nature lovers, and anyone looking to indulge in the simple joy of flower picking. The farm offers yoga classes, tea parties, mini-spa days, U-Pick weekends, and more. You’ll definitely want to plan your visit during peak lavender season.

Where to pick flowers in Franksville

Located thirty minutes from Milwaukee is Franksville. “Bee” ready to find flowers.

The Delightful Flower Bee U-Pick Flower Farm

The U-Pick Flower Farm at Flower Bee is the ultimate u-pick flower destination. In addition to hosting u-pick days, the Flower Bee also hosts floral arrangement workshops and craft fairs. The Flower Bee does have limited summer hours, so be sure to check out their website before making the trek.

Where to pick flowers in Milwaukee

Get ready for a blossoming adventure in Milwaukee’s picturesque outdoors.

A Burst of Color at For the Love of Flowers Farm

Embark on a colorful adventure at For the Love of Flowers Farm, a delightful escape nestled in the rolling hills just outside Milwaukee. This vibrant, family-run haven is a dream destination for flower aficionados and casual admirers alike, offering an incredible selection of blooms that paint the landscape in every hue imaginable. Imagine wandering through fields dotted with the bright yellows of daisies, the passionate reds of tulips, and the deep purples of roses. For the Love of Flowers Farm offers the perfect opportunity to slow down, unwind, and build a perfect bouquet.

Where to pick flowers in Chippewa Falls

If you’re a lavender fanatic, you won’t want to miss this flower farm in Chippewa Falls.

Lavender Bliss at Pondview Lavender Farm

Pondview Lavender Farm is a serene sanctuary of 4 acres of naturally grown lavender. As you walk through the fields, taking in the air perfumed with the soothing scent of lavender, you can pick however much lavender you want for your home or to make lavender goodies. The Pondview Lavender Farm is a haven for those seeking a peaceful retreat from the fast-paced world. At Lakeview Lavender Farm, visitors are invited to meander through the fragrant rows, handpicking their own bouquets of this beloved herb.

Tips for a Successful Flower-Picking Adventure

To ensure your flower-picking outing is as delightful as the blooms you gather, keep these pointers in mind: Always verify the operational hours and open days of your chosen destinations. Carry along a suitable container, like a basket or bucket, for your floral treasures. Dress in attire that’s both comfy and suitable for a day spent amidst nature’s artwork. Adhere to the guidelines provided by each location to ensure a harmonious experience for all.

Remember, the journey is as beautiful as the destination – take your time to relish in the wonders of the floral world around you. With these tips, you’re all set for a blossoming adventure in Wisconsin’s picturesque outdoors.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Up North News staff.