It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here’s how you can help fight for a cure throughout Wisconsin.
October is globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Wisconsin, organizations continue to work to find a cure.
According to the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition, in Wisconsin, around 5,920 women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer, with 690 women estimated to die from breast cancer in 2025.
Throughout the state, various organizations are working to find a cure, raising funds and awareness through events in October and year-round.
Six events taking place in Wisconsin this month:
- Breast Night Ever in Oshkosh: On Oct. 29, Kidfinity is hosting a night where attendees can come and support breast cancer survivors and raise awareness. Sports bra donations will be accepted at the event, and donors will receive a 40% off coupon for a new one.
- Serenade the Survivors in Milwaukee: On Oct. 24, Story Hill Fire House will host a live music event honoring breast cancer survivors. Music will be played by Christopher’s Project and Damone Rose.
- Champions of Hope Gala in Milwaukee: The American Cancer Society will be hosting a gala on Oct. 29 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee. The event focuses on raising awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.
- Road America Walk/Run in Plymouth: Road America is hosting a community walk/run on Nov. 1. Proceeds from the event support cancer research and local programs.
- Breast Cancer Support Group in Hartford: Hartford HealthCare will offer a Breast Cancer Support Group on Nov. 18. The free webinar allows individuals to meet and talk with others who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
- Commons Threads for Cancer Awareness Fashion Show in Milwaukee: On Nov. 9, the Clybourn in Milwaukee will host a fashion show raising awareness for cancer and showcasing stylish threads.
7 ways to be part of the fight year-round in Wisconsin:
- After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD): Headquartered in Milwaukee, ABCD offers personalized and one-on-one emotional and financial support to those affected by a breast cancer diagnosis.
- Breast Cancer Recovery: This Wisconsin-based non-profit provides emotional support and healing through Infinite Boundaries retreats throughout the year. These retreats offer opportunities for connecting with other survivors.
- Susan G. Komen Patient Care Center: Wisconsin residents affected by a breast cancer diagnosis are eligible for free, personalized support. They offer education, emotional support, and financial assistance.
- American Cancer Society (ACS) Wisconsin: ACS offers 24/7 cancer support, lodging programs for those traveling for treatment, and transportation assistance.
- Ribbon of Hope Foundation: This organization provides financial, informational, and emotional support for breast cancer patients in Northeast Wisconsin. It also provides assistance to families affected by a parent’s diagnosis.
- Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition (WBCC): The WBCC works to advance legislation, education, and advocacy efforts around breast cancer. The organization supports key bills each year and offers tools and guidance for anyone interested in hosting a fundraiser to support its mission.
- University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center: UW-Madison’s Breast Cancer Research Advisory Network (BCRAN) brings together researchers and patient advocates—including breast cancer survivors—to advance breast cancer research and improve patient outcomes.
Nationally, there is a one in eight probability that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The fight for a cure is ongoing, with several initiatives nationwide.
