Smiling women wear T-shirts pinned with breast cancer pink ribbons standing on the street. The ribbons are a beacon of hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Shutterstock)

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here’s how you can help fight for a cure throughout Wisconsin.

October is globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Wisconsin, organizations continue to work to find a cure.

According to the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition, in Wisconsin, around 5,920 women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer, with 690 women estimated to die from breast cancer in 2025.

Throughout the state, various organizations are working to find a cure, raising funds and awareness through events in October and year-round.

RELATED: Wisconsin’s 5 most common cancers, and which you can (and should) screen for

Six events taking place in Wisconsin this month:

Breast Night Ever in Oshkosh: On Oct. 29, Kidfinity is hosting a night where attendees can come and support breast cancer survivors and raise awareness. Sports bra donations will be accepted at the event, and donors will receive a 40% off coupon for a new one.

Serenade the Survivors in Milwaukee: On Oct. 24, Story Hill Fire House will host a live music event honoring breast cancer survivors. Music will be played by Christopher’s Project and Damone Rose .

Champions of Hope Gala in Milwaukee: The American Cancer Society will be hosting a gala on Oct. 29 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee. The event focuses on raising awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.

Road America Walk/Run in Plymouth: Road America is hosting a community walk/run on Nov. 1. Proceeds from the event support cancer research and local programs.

Breast Cancer Support Group in Hartford: Hartford HealthCare will offer a Breast Cancer Support Group on Nov. 18. The free webinar allows individuals to meet and talk with others who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Commons Threads for Cancer Awareness Fashion Show in Milwaukee: On Nov. 9, the Clybourn in Milwaukee will host a fashion show raising awareness for cancer and showcasing stylish threads.

7 ways to be part of the fight year-round in Wisconsin:

Nationally, there is a one in eight probability that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The fight for a cure is ongoing, with several initiatives nationwide.

RELATED: 4 Wisconsin-based cancer charities that really make a difference

