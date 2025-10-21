tr?id=&ev=PageView&noscript=
WATCH: The truth behind the shutdown and what it means for your health care costs

By UpNorthNews Staff

October 21, 2025

Millions of Americans will see their insurance premiums double, or even triple, by 2026 if Republicans don’t agree to extend the Affordable Health Care Act tax credits.

Wisconsin’s Democrats are holding firm on affordable health care and pressuring Republicans to negotiate during the government shutdown.

