8 frequently asked questions about voting in Wisconsin

Mark your calendars: Election season has arrived! Wisconsin’s primary is Tuesday, August 13, 2024, while our general election is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

But whether you’re a first-time voter or an election veteran – you likely have questions. Luckily, we have answers.

RELATED: 8 Important Dates All Wisconsin Voters Should Know

I’m a college student. Should I vote in my hometown or register with my college address?

This is a personal decision. You may either register to vote at your school address or remain registered in your home state/county. Just remember that you can only be registered to vote in one location, so be sure to update your voter registration information well in advance of Election Day. If you can’t make it home to vote and choose to remain registered in your hometown, request a mail-in or absentee ballot ahead of the appropriate deadline and return it on time so your vote is counted.

What if I don’t have a ride to the polls on Election Day?

If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, be sure to check your public transportation options. Alternatively, there are multiple organizations willing to help. One option is Souls to the Polls, an organization that connects voters with drivers to coordinate transportation to the polls. Check out their website for details.

How do I know if my mail-in ballot was received?

The MyVote Wisconsin website offers a ballot-tracking tool. Find it here.

Can I bring my children with me into the voting booth?

Yes. There are no rules against bringing children into the voting booth with you. Of course, make sure yours are quiet and respectful as others vote.

What if I make a mistake on my ballot? Can I have a re-do?

Yes, so long as you have not yet submitted your ballot. If voting in-person, simply tell the poll worker that you’d like a new ballot. They will “spoil” your first ballot by tearing it up and providing you with a new one. You cannot, however, request a new ballot once you’ve mailed in an absentee ballot or turned in your in-person ballot to be counted.

Can I wear political gear to the polls?

Wearing buttons, hats, shirts, or other garments advertising your preferred candidates is considered “electioneering,” along with discussing your voting preferences with fellow voters at the polling location. Just don’t do it.

What if the poll workers say I’m not eligible to vote, but I believe I am?

Ask for a provisional ballot. Per the ACLU, all voters are entitled to a provisional ballot, which will require election officials to look into your voter eligibility status after Election Day and count your ballot if you are indeed qualified.

What is voter intimidation?

Voter intimidation is prohibited by federal law and involves the attempted interference with a person’s ability to freely vote. Examples include displaying false signage about voter requirements, impersonating a poll worker to spread false information, and aggressively questioning voters regarding their citizen or voting right status. Most states also have laws against political campaigning within a certain distance of a polling location.

If you believe you’ve experienced voter intimidation, report it to your local election office and call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (English) or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (Spanish). You can find more information, including hotline options for additional languages, here.