The top 3 hiking trails near La Crosse, Wisconsin

Whether you’re a seasoned trailblazer or a weekend wanderer, the natural splendors of Wisconsin are calling. From the leafy, picturesque vistas at Myrick Park, through the wildlife-rich serenity of Halfway Creek, to the scenic heights of Miller Bluff, there’s a trek for every type of nature enthusiast.

So gather your hydration packs, granola bars, and maybe even a compass (because, well, you never know), and prepare to dive into the splendor of the trails that our neck of the woods so generously offers.

Location: Myrick Park, La Crosse, WI

Length: Variable, up to 1.3 miles within the Riverside Park sections

Difficulty: Easy to Hard

Nestled in La Crosse’s oldest park, Myrick Park offers a network of routes that cater to all levels of hikers. The trails connect to Riverside Park and feature a variety of terrains — from paved paths to adventurous bluff climbs.

Hikers are drawn to the picturesque sights of the marsh and the surrounding bluffs. The park’s central location makes it a convenient starting point for a day of exploration in the great outdoors.

Location: Halfway Creek Park, 300 W. Roberts St, Holmen, WI

Length: Approximately 3.5 miles out and back

Difficulty: Easy

Starting from Halfway Creek Park in Holmen, the trail meanders down a wide path of crushed rock into a shaded forest. This flat former road is lined with vibrant wildflowers and active wildlife. The trail’s simplicity and the park’s amenities, including concerts and festivals like Kornfest, draw visitors year-round.

Hikers suggest avoiding the peak mosquito season and being mindful of hunters during the hunting season by wearing appropriate colors.

Location: Rim of the City Rd Trailhead, La Crosse, WI

Length: .9-mile loop

Difficulty: Easy

East Bluff Trail offers an enchanting yet short loop journey that boasts panoramic views that overlook the city of La Crosse. The trail is known to be heavily trafficked but is incredibly well-maintained, allowing for a hassle-free hike that’s also kid-friendly. It’s particularly scenic in the fall when hikers are greeted with a canvas of vibrant autumn hues.

It’s the trail’s combination of accessibility, natural beauty, and the relative ease with which hikers can immerse themselves in the spectacular views that make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The UpNorthNews staff.