2 hospitals and 19 clinics will close in western Wisconsin, worrying residents and local officials

By Associated Press

January 24, 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Two hospitals and nearly 20 clinics will close within months in western Wisconsin, leaving residents and local officials worried about how the closures will impact local health care services.

Hospital Sisters Health System and Prevea Health announced Monday that HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will permanently close by April 21.

All 19 Prevea Health clinics in western Wisconsin will also close their doors, with most of them as well as a treatment center that HSHS operates in Chippewa Falls set to close by April 21, said Prevea Health spokesperson Angela Deja.

