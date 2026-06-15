What are the best campgrounds in Wisconsin? Readers cast their votes

Reporting by Caden Perry, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

While there was one clear frontrunner, Wisconsin residents have a huge variety of favorite campgrounds in the state, the results of a Journal Sentinel reader poll show.

In late May, the Journal Sentinel asked readers to share their favorite campgrounds in Wisconsin, filling in their own responses across four categories: best overall, best for tents, best for RVs/trailers and best for backpacking.

After tallying the responses, here’s what Journal Sentinel readers chose for Wisconsin’s best campgrounds.

Best overall campground: Peninsula State Park

Door County’s Peninsula State Park emerged as Journal Sentinel readers’ favorite Wisconsin campground overall. Even the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources calls it the state’s “most complete park.”

Fall colors cover the trees at Peninsula State Park’s Eagle Tower in Door County, Wisconsin on Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Chelsey Lewis/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters Connect)

The field was spread thin. There were 43 entries and 27 different parks on the voter roll. Peninsula State Park only grabbed five votes in the overall category but was still the clear winner, with other parks typically getting one or two votes.

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Wyalusing State Park in southwest Wisconsin grabbed four votes, coming in a close second as the only other park to get more than two votes.

Best campground for tenting: Peninsula State Park

Peninsula State Park also claimed the title of Wisconsin’s best campground for tenting. With more than 460 individual campsites and a few more group sites, it stands out for its availability and easy access to recreation areas.

The runner-up was Rock Island State Park, followed by the Kettle-Moraine State Forest and Devil’s Lake State Park.

Best campground for RVs: A tie among all submissions

There were 17 different responses in this category, but no clear winner with a massive tie at the top.

Peninsula State Park was mentioned again, as was Camp Scholler in the Oshkosh area, known for its role in the nearby EAA AirVenture, world’s largest fly-in convention held annually.

Best campground for backpacking: Rock Island State Park

There was a three-way tie in this category involving Peninsula State Park, Devil’s Lake State Park and Rock Island State Park.

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But neither Peninsula State Park or Devil’s Lake State Park technically offer any backpacking sites, setting Rock Island State Park apart. The entire 912-acre island is only accessible by ferry, which operates from May to October. No vehicles are allowed on the island, so its backpack or nothing to join this isolated island.

A kayaker paddles along the southern shore of Rock Island State Park north of Door County. (Photo by Chelsey Lewis/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters Connect)

There is one campground more typical of a family campground near the ferry dock. But there’s also another, smaller area for backpackers on the opposite side of the island for anyone looking for a little solitude.

Honorable mentions: Camp Randall and ‘don’t do that’

Camp Randall, home of the Wisconsin Badgers football team, earned one vote for best overall campground.

A different reader used the poll to argue that revealing their favorite campgrounds would be “foolish” because “it would get more crowded and then not be my favorite.”

In the field meant for the best campground for RVs, the reader simply wrote: “Don’t do that.”

It’s understandable to keep some hidden campground gems close to your chest, especially if they’re your favorite outdoors spots.

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This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.