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What’s happening in Wisconsin: Badger State Buzz (June 15-21)

Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter.

What’s happening in Wisconsin: Badger State Buzz (June 15-21)
"Hayward after the storms." (Courtesy of Megan M.)

Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader Megan M. capturing this great photo of the sky after a storm in Hayward, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Strawberry Fest at the Fitchburg Farmer’s Market, Fitchburg (June 18)

It’s berry season, and come celebrate with local strawberry vendors offering fresh produce and a variety of strawberry-themed treats.

RELATED: 7 ways Wisconsinites can celebrate Pride 2026

Summerfest, Milwaukee (June 18-20)

Enjoy this large lake-side music festival featuring top artists, emerging talent, and local performers across multiple stages. Visitors can also explore a variety of food, drinks, and festival activities.

Prairie Villa Rendezvous & Flea Market, Prairie du Chien (June 18-21)

Take a step back in time with a history experience that recreates life in the 1840s, when the area was a major center of the fur trade. Explore encampments, enjoy historical demonstrations, and sample buffalo burgers.

Dorchester Days, Dorchester (June 18-21)

Taking place annually on Father’s Day weekend, enjoy this community event full of motorsports, tournaments, tractor and truck pulling competitions, a carnival, and a variety of athletic events.

The Big Gay PRIDE Market, Madison (June 19-21)

This three-day PRIDE celebration will feature queer artists, live drag and comedy performances, educational programs, a clothing swap, and much more.

Greek Fest 2026, Waukesha (June 19-21)

Experience Greek culture through traditional food, pastries, music, and dance at this family-friendly celebration filled with community and cultural traditions.

RELATED: Wisconsin’s pick-your-own season is almost here

That’s all for this week’s Buzz. Capture a moment at one of these events or a stunning Wisconsin scene and send it to us by replying to any of our daily newsletters. We can’t wait to see your view.

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Pat Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow Founding Editor
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