Madison’s market gets all the hype. But another Badger State mainstay snuck its way onto the 2023 list of “Best Markets in America.”

Holidu, a vacation search engine, decided to find out which U.S. farmers’ markets are the highest-rated. After scoring more than 1,500 farmers’ markets across all 50 states on their average Google rating, number of reviews, and product variety, the site published its top 10.

In tenth place, with a score of 7.14 out of 10, was the Downtown Beloit Farmers’ Market.

“The Beloit Market is a year-round market bringing the best of Wisconsin’s local farm products to shoppers,” analysts wrote. “You can find seasonal produce and other wonderful products like locally-produced honey, the finest cheese and cheese spreads, and wild-caught seafood.”

The Beloit Farmers’ Market is Wisconsin’s second largest farmers’ market–behind only Dane County. The Saturday staple has been drawing more than 130 vendors and thousands of shoppers since 1975.

“While you explore the market, treat yourself to delicious food from the many food stalls,” writers added. “The taco truck is a favorite of regulars. Artisans and crafters are also welcome: handmade hair accessories, natural soaps, and glass and garden decor are a few of the many products you can discover!”

The market is open every Saturday in the streets of downtown Beloit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pets are not allowed. In November, the market moves indoors to 557 E. Grand Ave. for the winter, with limited hours of 9 a.m. to noon.

Click here for the full list: ‘Top 10 Farmers’ Markets in America.’