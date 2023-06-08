Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Sure, you can “Yelp” all you want, but we all know the best recommendations come from locals. 

Earlier this week, we asked our newsletter subscribers to share suggestions for a Wisconsin restaurant they love and one thing that sets it apart from anyplace else. (PS: Sign up for our free newsletter here to join future conversations!)

Here’s what they picked and why (listed alphabetical by city):

Northfork Fin & Filet in Arbor Vitae

Submitted by Pamela Kopp

Insider Tip: “The best thing on the menu is the almond-crusted haddock, but it doesn’t matter what you order–everything is amazing, especially the craft cocktails!”

Birch Point Resort & Restaurant in Bloomer

Submitted by Doreen Hennig

Insider Tip: “There’s an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays and all-you-can-eat prime rib and shrimp on Saturdays with many side dishes to choose from.”

Dylan’s Dairy in Cornell

Submitted by Tess Mulrooney

Insider Tip: “I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve eaten for any meal, but especially ice cream and desserts!”

The Kingfisher in Durand

Submitted by Rebecca Kilde

Insider Tip: “They use local ingredients, so the menu changes. My favorite last time was mushroom risotto.”

Backroads Coffee in Hayward

Submitted by Carole Dannehl

Insider Tip: “Try the Hav-a-cado: avocado, swiss, sunflower seeds, raisins, mayo, and lettuce. It used to be on marble rye, now a wrap, but they will make it on bread if asked.”  

The Barrel Inn in La Crosse

Submitted by Greg Koelker

Insider Tip: “They have a decidedly sporty menu with out-of-the-park burger combinations. My favorite is the shroom and swiss, with a side of Brew City fries.”

Horseradish Kitchen in Princeton

Submitted by Kate Hoyer

Insider Tip: “The Cuban sandwich and the Korean nachos are among the family favorites. They have an attention to detail that takes the plates to the next level!”

Dreamland Supper Club in South Range

Submitted by Susan Hendrickson

Insider Tip: “They’re known for their lobster tail, but there’s not a stinker on the whole menu! Love the relish tray before dinner.”

Sittin’ Pretty Pizza Farm in Viroqua

Submitted by Robert Caldwell

Insider Tip: “Each Friday, a local non-profit sends volunteers to help serve 100 pizzas on Pizza Night. They receive $500 for their organization in return.”

Christina Lorey

Christina Lorey

