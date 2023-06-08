Sure, you can “Yelp” all you want, but we all know the best recommendations come from locals.
Earlier this week, we asked our newsletter subscribers to share suggestions for a Wisconsin restaurant they love and one thing that sets it apart from anyplace else. (PS: Sign up for our free newsletter here to join future conversations!)
Here’s what they picked and why (listed alphabetical by city):
Northfork Fin & Filet in Arbor Vitae
Submitted by Pamela Kopp
Insider Tip: “The best thing on the menu is the almond-crusted haddock, but it doesn’t matter what you order–everything is amazing, especially the craft cocktails!”
Birch Point Resort & Restaurant in Bloomer
Submitted by Doreen Hennig
Insider Tip: “There’s an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays and all-you-can-eat prime rib and shrimp on Saturdays with many side dishes to choose from.”
Dylan’s Dairy in Cornell
Submitted by Tess Mulrooney
Insider Tip: “I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve eaten for any meal, but especially ice cream and desserts!”
The Kingfisher in Durand
Submitted by Rebecca Kilde
Insider Tip: “They use local ingredients, so the menu changes. My favorite last time was mushroom risotto.”
Backroads Coffee in Hayward
Submitted by Carole Dannehl
Insider Tip: “Try the Hav-a-cado: avocado, swiss, sunflower seeds, raisins, mayo, and lettuce. It used to be on marble rye, now a wrap, but they will make it on bread if asked.”
The Barrel Inn in La Crosse
Submitted by Greg Koelker
Insider Tip: “They have a decidedly sporty menu with out-of-the-park burger combinations. My favorite is the shroom and swiss, with a side of Brew City fries.”
Horseradish Kitchen in Princeton
Submitted by Kate Hoyer
Insider Tip: “The Cuban sandwich and the Korean nachos are among the family favorites. They have an attention to detail that takes the plates to the next level!”
Dreamland Supper Club in South Range
Submitted by Susan Hendrickson
Insider Tip: “They’re known for their lobster tail, but there’s not a stinker on the whole menu! Love the relish tray before dinner.”
Sittin’ Pretty Pizza Farm in Viroqua
Submitted by Robert Caldwell
Insider Tip: “Each Friday, a local non-profit sends volunteers to help serve 100 pizzas on Pizza Night. They receive $500 for their organization in return.”