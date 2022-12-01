From supper clubs to corner pubs, Wisconsin is home to a wide range of restaurants you won’t simply find anywhere else.

Only in Your State recently compiled a dozen you should add to your 2023 bucket list:



January: Belfrē Kitchen in Delafield

Built in a renovated 1868 church, Belfrē brings “local to life” by sourcing its food from nearby farmers. Its menu is always changing to focus on what’s in-season. During the winter, make a reservation to dine in a dome outdoors!



February: Graze in Madison

In the shadow of the state capitol, this restaurant owned by award-winning chef Tory Miller (famous for “Beating Bobby Flay” on his namesake Food Network show) serves elevated American classics. From burgers to cheese curds and even chicken nuggets, Graze sources all its ingredients from small Wisconsin farms.



March: Café Hollander in Milwaukee

This European-style grand cafe now has five locations across Wisconsin, but our favorite is the lively Downer Avenue stop. Visit early in the month, while the domes are still up, for a cheeseboard and cocktails outdoors! Or stop by later, and hope for warmer weather, to enjoy the Café‘s second floor dining loft!



April: Ishnala Supper Club in Lake Delton

Wisconsin’s #1 supper club serves more than 100,000 guests and 93,000+ Old Fashioned cocktails in the 195 days it’s open from April thru October! Nestled in the woods just minutes from the Dells, Ishnala doesn’t take reservations, so stop by for an early dinner or on a weeknight!



May: Delta Diner in Delta

In the forests of far northern Wisconsin, this diner takes you back to the 1940s– from its decor to its delicious, breakfast-focused menu! The Norwegian Cakes are Delta’s specialty. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try them with jalapeños! Note: This diner is seasonal, so check the website before making the drive.



June: Al Johnson’s in Sister Bay

The iconic Door County eatery draws visitors in with a small herd of goats grazing on its grass roof. Then, Al Johnson’sturns them into customers by offering a delicious menu full off Swedish and American food. A bonus: You can order breakfast all day!



July: Teddywedgers in Madison

Another Capitol City favorite, this impossibly tiny pastry shop is the place to go for a filling savory snack. First opened in 1976, Teddywedgers quickly become famous for its meat, potato, and veggie-packed pastries known as ‘Teddy Boys’. Grab one as you stroll the shops on State Street or stop by an annual street fair.



August: Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Glendale

Kopp’s cold, creamy custard has earned the shop a cult following over the past 70 years. Check the website for the ‘Flavor of the Day’, as well as the featured shake and sundae. Kopp’s also serves some delicious burgers, if you want to make it a full meal!



September: Pete’s Hamburger Stand in Prairie du Chien

If you have trouble deciding what to order, Pete’s is the place for you. There’s only one food on the menu– a $5 hamburger– and the seasonal stand has been making it the same way since 1909. It’s so good that Pete’s has been featured on “Burger Land” and the Travel Channel!



October: Mader’s in Milwaukee

Just in time for cooler temperatures, head to Mader’s for hearty, German comfort food (like the famous pork shank!) and a history spanning 120+ years. When the restaurant first opened in 1902, a porterhouse steak cost 20 cents, lunch was four cents, and a stein of beer was three!



November: 1919 Kitchen & Tap in Green Bay

If you enjoy football and great food, head to this sports bar/gastropub, which routinely ranks among the best restaurants near Lambeau Field. Named after the year the Packers were organized, 1919 serves stellar tacos, flatbreads, and even cheese-crusted cheese curds!



December: The Butterfly Supper Club in Beloit

Round out your 2023 restaurant roadtrip with a stop at The Butterfly Club, which will turn 100 in 2024. One of the fanciest restaurants in southern Wisconsin, the supper club serves a fantastic jumbo shrimp cocktail with drawn butter, as well as filets, lamb chops, and– of course– Old Fashioneds!